Robert Pattinson Reveals His Microwave Exploded As He Attempted To Invent A Pasta Dish

Many people are learning new skills during the lockdown. Among the many people, actor Robert Pattinson also tried his hands in cooking but it seems like it turned out to be a tragedy. In a recent interview with a magazine, the actor spilled the beans about his major mishap in cooking.

Robert Pattinson revealed that he was inventing a new kind of pasta. A pasta that one can hold in their hand. He also said that he decided the name of the dish, he has picked out Piccolini Cuscino or "Little Pillow."

Robert Pattinson revealed that the thought of inventing the dish came to him as he pondered what if "pasta had the same kind of fast food credentials compared to burgers and pizzas?" He also said that he was trying to find out how to capitalise on this demand.

He revealed that his pasta dish comprised of a giant, filthy dust-covered box of cornflakes, sliced cheese, penne, sauce, sugar, aluminum foil, and water. But before he could use the latest dish to blow up the food industry, his oven seemed to have some other plans as it blew up in the kitchen.

It started with the actor burning himself first while taking the pasta out of the microwave, then accidentally lighting his gloves on fire. Robert Pattinson began laughing as he narrated it. He then revealed that he left the pasta there and that was the story of his Piccolini Cuscino pasta.

What's next for Robert?

Robert Pattinson is all set to star in the new instalment of the iconic Batman franchise titled The Batman. However, the specifics of this version of the DC movie's story are minimal, but enough speculations have been made about it being different from its previous films. It was also recently revealed that Robert Pattinson is struggling to maintain his physique amid the lockdown. The film is helmed by Matt Reeves and also stars Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright in pivotal roles. The film, The Batman, is expected to hit the silver screens in October 2021.

