Robert Pattinson's Birthday: When Priyanka & Katrina Confessed Crushing On 'Twilight' Star

Robert Pattinson has been an international heartthrob ever since he first appeared in the Harry Potter series. His intense eyes and effortless charm have made women all around the world confess their feelings for him. On the occasion of his 34th birthday, here is a look at how the leading ladies of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, expressed their affection for him.

Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra’s crush on Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson's portrayal of the character Edward Cullen in Twilight got him into the spotlight within no time. He was also recently roped in for the role of Batman which invited mixed opinions from the masses. As the actor celebrates his birthday on May 13, 2020, we look back at the time when ladies would go pink at the mention of his name.

A few years back, Priyanka Chopra had reportedly spoken of the crush that she had on the Twilight actor. She was of the opinion that she loved mush and hence also liked the film Twilight and had a liking towards the lead man Robert Pattinson as well.

Katrina Kaif was another actor to admit having a huge crush on Robert Pattinson. She had revealed in an interaction with a news portal that she was so obsessed with the character Edward Cullen that she bought the four-book series at once and completely dedicated four to five days to it.

The Zero actor had revealed that she had not been able to get the character or the actor out of her head and had also said that she was obsessed with him. She also said that she had not felt this way about any man before. She also publically put forth the love that she had for him, through a Facebook post which had her hugging Robert Patterson’s wax statue. She put up a caption asking what her fans thought of them together.

Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif Instagram; still from Twilight

