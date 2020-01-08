Robert Pattinson And THESE Popular Actors Will Play Prominent Roles In 'The Batman'

After the success of the Batman franchise, the producers have announced the coming sequel of the hero of Gotham. Warner Bros said that the next addition to the Batman series is going to hit the theatres in 2021. The makers have finalised to replace Ben Affleck with Robert Pattinson as the Batman. Fans are really excited to see the Twilight star, Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in 2021 who is going to be accompanied by a few other famous faces in Matt Reeves's noir-esque action film.

Read more to know about other actors who will be seen in The Batman.

The Batman Cast

Jonah Hill was initially in talks to play the role of a major comic foe of the Dark Knight until the deal with the studio fell through. Now the makers are hunting for a supervillain who will take on Robert Pattison as the Batman. Reportedly, Jeffrey Wright is in talks to play Commissioner Gordon and the star has already played Gary Oldman in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy and J.K. Simmons in Zack Snyder's Justice League which gives him an upper hand for this particular role than other actors.

Zoë Kravitz is officially going to play the role of Catwoman, who is also Batman’s love interest in the film. Also, Colin Farrell has been finalised to play the role of the Penguin. Reeves took to his social media to announce that Turturro would take on the role of a major underworld crime boss, Carmine Falcone. The last actor of the list, Peter Sarsgaard has been added to the film’s cast but his role has still not been revealed.

"I have been hearing that THE BATMAN is getting delayed. I mean, it took two years for Matt Reeves to complete a script & Robert Pattinson is having a lot of trouble bulking up. This spells out a disaster".



This is why y'all need to stop listening to bloggers. #TheBatman🦇 pic.twitter.com/UOosts5Uie — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) January 6, 2020

