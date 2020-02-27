Robert Pattinson's Movies Rated More Than 7 On IMDb; From 'The Lighthouse' To 'Good Time'

Since Matt Reeve’s test footage of the new Batman film released, fans have been really excited as this time Robert Pattinson will be donning the cape and the cowl. Pattinson has portrayed various roles in his career, ranging from a vampire to now portraying Batman now. Robert Pattinson first appeared onscreen in the popular Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Since then, he has come a long way. His performance with Willem Dafoe in The Lighthouse was considered by many as exceptional. Let’s take a look at Robert Pattinson’s top movies on IMDb that are rated more than 7:

Also read: Robert Pattinson Reveals How He Deals With 'terror Memories' Of Paparazzi

The King

The King is a story of treachery and deceit. A young Henry V becomes the King of England in the 15th century, after his brother’s demise. The movie is popular for its cinematography as well. It has an IMDb rating of 7.3

Also read: 'Twilight' Actor Robert Pattinson Is Part Of Many Philanthropic Projects; Read Here

Good Time

After a failed robbery by Nick Nikas, Connie Nikas is hell-bent on getting his little brother out of jail. The movie is widely noted for its thrilling elements. The film has an IMDB rating of 7.3.

Also read: Robert Pattinson And Other Young Millionaires Of The United Kingdom

Remember Me

This romantic drama is the story of two lovers. Tyler and Ally, who have suffered a lot, meet each other and fall for each other. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.1

The Lighthouse

This is a horror movie with dark elements. The story revolves around two lighthouse keepers (Dafoe and Pattinson). They are on the verge of losing their sanity while living on a remote New England island in the 1890s. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.7.

Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

In this fourth installations of the Harry Potter series, Harry finds himself competing in a deadly tournament between rival schools of magic. Pattinson plays the role of Cedric Diggory, a friend of Harry’s, who meets a worse fate. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.7.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.