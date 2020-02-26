Robert Pattinson And Other Young Millionaires Of The United Kingdom

Robert Pattinson gained fame with his appearance in the Twilight movie series. The actor has also won many awards for his various roles in movies. The actor is also one of the richest persons in the United Kingdom. Not only Robert Pattinson but there are also other actors who come under the list of young millionaires of the United Kingdom. Let us take a look at some of these young millionaires.

ALSO READ | 'Twilight' Actor Robert Pattinson Is Part Of Many Philanthropic Projects; Read Here

Robert Pattinson and other young millionaires of UK

Robert Pattinson

Twilight star Robert Pattinson's net worth is reportedly 100 million dollars. The actor has appeared in various movies throughout his career. Robert Pattinson is also one of the 100 most influential people in the world and was also featured in the Forbes Celebrity 100 list.

Robert Pattison's Batsuit and Batcycle From 'The Batman' Shown in New Set Photos https://t.co/0yGskjtzsb pic.twitter.com/2R9TWm5Qu6 — 【Helmi】 (@diamante_8) February 22, 2020

ALSO READ | Awards Garnered By Robert Pattinson That Fans Must Know; See List

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley's net worth is 60 million dollars, as per reports. She has acted in various movies like Pirates of the Caribbean, Pride and Prejudice, A Dangerous Method, The Imitation Game and many more. The actor also received her second nomination at the Oscars for her role in the movie The Imitation Game.

ALSO READ | The Batman's Leaked Pictures Show Robert Pattinson's New Batsuit And Bat-bike; See Pics

Daniel Radcliffe

The actor's net worth is 90 million dollars, as per reports. Daniel started his acting career at the age of 11. The actor has acted in various movies like the Harry Potter series, The Woman in Black, Now You See Me 2 and many more.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson And Other Actors Who Played The Role Of A Vampire On-screen; Read

Emma Watson

Emma Watson's net worth is 80 million dollars, as per reports. The actor rose to fame with her acting in the Harry Potter film series. The star has also appeared in various movies like Little Women, Regression, Colonia, and many more.

emma watson in this is a YES from me pic.twitter.com/L0ICujAq5g — ‏ً (@rvpertgrint) February 20, 2020

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.