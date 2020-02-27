Robert Pattinson Reveals How He Deals With 'terror Memories' Of Paparazzi

Robert Pattinson is among the most popular actors in Hollywood. He rose to fame with his portrayal of a vampire, Edward Cullen infamous franchise Twilight. The star was often caught by paparazzi and now he has revealed that he has terror memories of the same. Read to know more.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson's Famous Berlin International Film Festival Appearances

Robert Pattinson’s terror memories of the paparazzi

Released in 2008, Twilight was the first film in the franchise. The movie received mix reviews but performed great at the box office. The actor who plays the lead along with Kristen Stewart got everyone’s attention, including the media. Looking back on all the fuzz, he admitted that he would often wear certain attires as a shield to protect himself, as per a leading portal.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson To Kristen Stewart: Where Are Actors From 'Twilight' Series Now?

According to a report in a news agency, Robert Pattinson said that he has so many 'terror memories' of the paparazzi. He stated that he still wears full-on protective armour, hood up, hat down clothes when paps are around. The Lighthouse actor is famous among the youngsters but still does not have an official Instagram handle, which is one of the most used social media platform by youth. Many speculated that the reason is his shyness and he wants to keep things private.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson On Handling Success And Failure; Uses Anecdote From Own Life

The Twilight actor has been the face of the luxury clothing brand. In the same interview, Pattinson stated that he was wearing leather trousers with cowboy boots and a velvet jacket. He said that it literally looked like a kid had gone into a dressing-up box.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson's First Look From 'The Batman' Revealed By Director Matt Reeves

Robert Pattinson will soon be seen as the crape crusader in the upcoming superhero film The Batman. It is directed by Matt Reeves, who has also revealed a small glimpse of the bat suit. The Batman has begun filming and is scheduled to release in 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.