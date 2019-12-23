Robert Pattinson Discusses His Backup If His Batman Movie Fails; Cracks A Joke

Robert Pattinson is currently bulking up for his role as the Bat of Gotham. The highly anticipated film will be directed by Matt Reeves. Robert Pattinson, who is best known for his role in Twilight as Edward Cullen, will be playing the titular hero. But in a recent interview with a leading media portal, the star joked about how he will join porn if his Batman film is not loved by the fans. Here is all you should know.

Robert Pattinson jokes about working in porn

In the interview, Robert Pattinson expressed that he knows what it is to be in films like this as people have a lot of expectation from the hero. Before doing anything, people start to questions one’s ability to portray the role. Pattinson also added that his harshest critic is himself and that he does not worry about what anyone else says.

Robert Pattinson was later asked about his worst-case scenario plan. To which the twilight star jokingly said that he will join porn. But he is only willing to work in art-house porn. Robert Pattinson also added that he feels very connected to the role and wanted to do it. Previously, Pattinson had also spoken on how Batman is not a superhero to a different publication.

Robert Pattinson has said that Batman is not a hero; he is a very complicated character. He had added that he could have never played a real hero as it is always a little wrong in everything. He also pointed out that it is because his one eye is smaller than the other. The Batman movie is highly anticipated and fans are looking forward to seeing Robert Pattinson take up the mantel of Batman.

