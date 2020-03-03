Robert Pattinson's Insights On How To Handle The Pressures Of Fame

Robert Pattinson is currently gearing up for Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The Water For Elephants actor’s Batman screen test was recently released by Matt Reeves and the fans are digging Pattinson as the caped crusader. The film is slated for a 2021 release. Both Robert Pattinson and Batman fans are stoked to see how the actor will fuse his acting prowess and style onscreen as Bruce Wayne.

Also read: Robert Pattinson's Most Serious On-screen Character Portrayals Of All Times; Check Here

Robert Pattinson also recently sat down with Jamie Bell where he discussed how he handles the pressures of fame. The Bel Ami actor explained that despite having to think and decide which jobs to take after the success of his early career with the Twilight series, there was not any part that was not fun for him. Take a look below.

Pattinson said that he feels so lucky the entire time, and it has been really fun. He has had a really fun life, he said to Bell. Even when he first started auditioning, and it was with Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield, even then, when no one had any jobs or anything, it was really fun to go do an audition and mess it up, and then just go to the pub afterwards, Pattinson said. He said that he enjoyed every single aspect and there has never been a down part for him, even after being unemployed.

Also read: Robert Pattinson's Most Memorable Appearances In TV Shows; Check Here

Ever since the actor landed the role of Batman in 2019, when he took over the reins of the role from Ben Affleck, fans are worried if he would be able to fill in the shoes of Bale or Affleck. It is expected that with The Batman, a new DC trilogy with Pattinson as Batman will be launched. The recent test footage with Pattinson as Batman showed his home-made suit with visible stitching. The movie is also reportedly going to take off with a younger Batman at the time where Bruce Wayne donned the cowl for two years.

Also read: Robert Pattinson's Must-watch Indie Films From 'The Lighthouse' To 'The Rover'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.