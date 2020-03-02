Robert Pattinson's Most Serious On-screen Character Portrayals Of All Times; Check Here

Robert Pattinson has been making headlines with his upcoming movie, The Batman. The actor will essay the role of a titular character and fight some crimes in the most-popular batman suit in the City of Gotham. The actor has essayed roles of serious characters in several movies that fans have loved. Here are some of the best Robert Pattinson serious on-screen characters:

Robert Pattinson's best serious on-screen characters:

Edward Cullen from Twilight

This iconic movie series is already popular for its romantic and unique storyline. There are a total of five installations in this franchise. Robert Pattinson essays the role of Edward Cullen - a vampire in the flick. The movie depicts the relationship between Bella Swan (role played by Kristen Stewart) and Edward Cullen (role played by Robert Pattinson). Edward plays a serious role in maintaining the relationship and keeping Bella safe from a group of evil vampires.

The movie is directed by Catherine Hardwicke and features Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Billy Burke, Peter Facinelli and Taylor Lautner in lead roles. Twilight is famous for its dramatic storyline. Have a look at the trailer:

Salvador Dalí from Little Ashes

Released in the year 2008, Little Ashes is directed by Paul Morrison. The Spanish-British drama flick features Robert Pattinson, Javier Beltrán, Matthew McNulty, and Marina Gatell. Bankrolled by Metfilm production, the movie is based on a real-life story that speaks about the life of a young artist named Salvador Dalí, writer Federico García Lorca and film producer Luis Buñuel.

Robert Pattinson essayed the role of Salvador Dalí who is an aspiring artist who catches the attention of poet Federico García Lorca and film producer Luis Buñuel. He is shown busy working to form the nucleus of the modern artist group held in Madrid. Pattinson's role in the film is highly acclaimed.

Corporal Henry Costin from The Lost City of Z

The Lost City of Z is a biographical adventure drama penned and helmed by James Gray. The flick features Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland in prominent roles. The movie did not receive many awards but garnered huge attention for his role in the movie. The film brings one of the best moments of Robert Pattinson's acting career. Pattinson essays the role of Corporal Henry Costin and he is shown to have an in-depth knowledge of the Amazon forest. Pattinson has perfectly depicted the role of Corporal in the flick.

