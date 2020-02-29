Robert Pattinson's Must-watch Indie Films From 'The Lighthouse' To 'The Rover'

Robert Pattinson has created a niche for himself in Hollywood. Apart from starring in big-budget films like Twilight, Water for Elephants, Harry Potter and much more. The actor also starred in some independent films that were critically acclaimed. Here’s a list of some of Robert Pattinson’s best indie films.

Good time

Released in 2017, Good Time is a crime thriller film which is about a man who robs a bank to helps his disabled brother. The film starred Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie and Jennifer Jason Leigh in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie and is bankrolled by Elara Pictures Rhea Films. As per reports, the film was budgeted for an estimate of $4,500,000 and managed to churn out $3,283,369.

Finally saw Good Time. On board with The Safdie Brothers and I can’t wait to see what they do next. People that are saying Robert Pattinson isn’t a good actor. Please watch this and The Lighthouse. pic.twitter.com/6pNnKSdVAC — Austin Putnam (@AustinPPutnam) February 24, 2020

The Rover

Released in 2014, The Rover is an action crime drama about a man who follows the men who stole his most valuable and only possession. The film starred Robert Pattinson, Guy Pearce and Scoot McNairy in pivotal roles. The film was bankrolled by Lava Bear Films. The Rover was reportedly budgeted for $12,000,000 and managed to churn $2,510,007.

Also read | Robert Pattinson's Coolest GIFs That You Should Not Miss

Little Ashes

Released in 2008, Little Ashes is directed by Paul Morrison and bankrolled by Metfilm production. The film is based on a true story that talked about the life of young artist Salvador Dalí, writer Federico García Lorca and filmmaker Luis Buñuel. The film starred Robert Pattinson, Javier Beltrán, Matthew McNulty in lead roles. The film was budgeted for an estimate of EUR 2,500,000 and managed to churn $767,567.

Also read | Robert Pattinson Admits He's Embarrassed By His 2005 'Harry Potter’ Premiere Look

The Lighthouse

Released in 2019, The Lighthouse is directed and produced by Robert Eggers. The film is about two men from the lighthouse who try to survive on a mysterious remote island in the 1890s. The film starred Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe in lead roles. As per 2019 reports, the film was budgeted for $427,797 and managed to churn out $17,567,104.

The Lighthouse was by far the best movie made in 2019. Brilliant acting by Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe. Too bad it didn't get the Oscar nomination that it clearly deserved. pic.twitter.com/zWEjgzQPVl — zaheen (@zaheen85018923) February 27, 2020

Also read | Robert Pattinson's Movies That Are Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

Also read | Robert Pattinson's Movies Rated More Than 7 On IMDb; From 'The Lighthouse' To 'Good Time'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.