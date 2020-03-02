Robert Pattinson's Most Memorable Appearances In TV Shows; Check Here

Robert Pattinson has been the talk of the town ever since the announcement of his upcoming film, The Batman. The actor has gained immense popularity and garnered a huge fan-base with his incredible performances in movies. He has appeared several times on various talk shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Jimmy Kimmel Show and has given his fans several memorable moments on TV. Here's taking a look at the memorable times:

Robert Pattinson most memorable moments on TV shows

Robert Pattinson shows off his new hairstyle on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Ellen Degeneres welcomed Robert Pattinson and he asked him about his new haircut as he was known for his long hair. He showcased his new hairstyle that he opted for his new movie, during his visit Ellen today. He also shared details regarding his then-upcoming movie titled Water For Elephants. Robert Pattinson and Ellen Degeneres also talked about the attention he's getting and things that help him stay humble.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart discussing what was ''too much'' for Breaking Dawn

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in the year 2011. The two actors got intimate for the filming of Breaking Dawn. They discussed and shared as to what was ''too much'' for the film and shared what goes behind the steamy scenes.

Robert Pattinson sharing the time he made his teacher cry

Robert Pattinson appeared on The Jimmy Kimmel Show and he revealed some of the most interesting and humorous things on the show, that most of the audience can relate to. He revealed the time when he bullied his teacher by locking in a cupboard. When asked what prompted him to do that, he laughs and says he cannot recollect the reason exactly.

