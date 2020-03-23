Robert Pattinson's Movies That Are Surprisingly Rated Lower Than 7 On IMDb

Robert Pattinson is currently gearing up for his upcoming film The Batman, which is being helmed by director Matt Reeves. The actor’s test footage was revealed by the director along with the new batmobile design. Fans are loving Pattinsson’s transition from a brooding vampire to stepping into the shoes of Bruce Wayne.

Also read: Robert Pattinson’s Dating Timeline; From Kristen Stewart To Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson has now worked in several kinds of films. Some of these films have a surprisingly low score on IMDB. Let’s take a look at Robert Pattinson’s movies which have a surprisingly low IMDb rating.

Also read: Robert Pattinson's Real-life Quotes That Provide Insights Into His Personality

Damsel - 5.5

Damsel is the story of the Wild West. Pattinson, who plays Samuel in the film, goes across the American border to marry the love of his life. But in the midst of it, something treacherous happens. The movie has an IMDb rating of 5.5. Damsel. Upon its release, Damsel received fairly positive reviews from critics, which makes its rating of 5.5 out of 10 surprisingly low.

Cosmopolis - 5.0

Also read :Robert Pattinson's Coming-of-age Films That Every Teen Must Watch

Cosmopolis is a 2012 thriller film directed by David Cronenberg. The movie tells the story of a 28-year-old billionaire, who sets out to get a haircut in his limo. He then meets people who turn his world around and cause chaos. The movie has an IMDb rating of 5, but the film is held in high regard by Cronenberg enthusiasts and Robert Pattinson fans.

The Lost City Of Z - 6.6

This movie is directed by James Gray and was released in 2017. The movie tells the story of an explorer named Percy Fawcett. Fawcett journeys into the Amazon, only to find a mysterious and advanced civilization. The movie has an IMDb rating of 6.6, which is kind of surprising as it is considered by several publications to be one of the best films of 2017.

Bel Ami - 5.4

Bel Ami is a 2012 drama film directed by Declan Donnellan and Nick Ormerod. The story revolves around a soldier who lures and manipulates the city’s most influential women. The movie has an IMDb rating of 5.4, but the film has a strong fan following among Pattinson fans.

Twilight - 5.2

This vampire story was very popular in the 2010s. The movie told the story of a vampire and a werewolf, both of whom fall in love with a human. It has an IMDb rating of only 5.2, despite its iconic stature in pop culture.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.