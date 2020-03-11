Robert Pattinson's Coming-of-age Films That Every Teen Must Watch

Robert Pattinson is one of the art-house actors of Britain. He has appeared in several independent as well as commercially hit films. He will be seen playing the character of Batman, in the upcoming DC flick The Batman. Pattinson has also played Salvador Dali, one of the most well-known surrealists, in the film Little Ashes. Pattinson has grown a lot in his acting career which is evident from his filmography. Read on to know more about Robert Pattinson’s coming-of-age movies:

Robert Pattinson’s coming-of-age films that every teen must see

Remember Me

Remember Me is a 2010 romantic coming-of-age film directed by Allen Coulter. It features Robert Pattinson, Emilie de Ravin, Chris Cooper, Lena Olin, others. The film premiered at New York’s most iconic Paris Theatre on March 1, 2020. The film received mixed reviews.

How To Be

How To Be is a 2008 Independent coming of age comedy film that features Pattinson in the lead role. In the film, he is seen playing the character of a young man named Art. The film deals with Art’s issues of quarter-life crises. At the Strasbourg International Film Festival 2008, Pattinson received an award for the Best Actor. The film is directed by Oliver Irving and is produced by Justin Kelly.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Robert Pattinson played the role of Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, a fantasy film. It is also considered as a coming-of-age film. In the film, Cedric Diggory is one of the brightest students of the Wizarding school and is adored by many. The film also brings an end to the character played by Pattinson, as he is later killed in the film when the main antagonist comes back to life. The film is directed by Mike Newell.

