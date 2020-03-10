Robert Pattinson's Real-life Quotes That Provide Insights Into His Personality

Robert Pattinson will be seen playing the role of Batman in the upcoming DCEU flick The Batman. In the film, he will be seen playing a serious character, and it has been speculated that the character will draw similarities from Pattinson's portrayal of Edward Cullen, from the Twilight Saga. But the actor has a very different persona in real life and is quite famous among his fans for his wits. Read on to know more about Pattinson's quotes that prove he is a very different person in real life.

Robert Pattinson's quotes that reveal his personality

According to the reports, Robert Pattinson was once seen talking about how he would love to have a career like Guy Pearce, who is mostly known for Memento and Iron Man 3. Later, when he was asked about this, he stated that he was talking about Pearce's side career as a male stripper. This showed that the British actor has a witty, funny and cheeky side.

Back in 2017, Pattinson was seen talking about the Silver Linings Playbook actor Jennifer Lawrence. Talking about her charm, he stated that she has a glow, and commented that one cant fit this charm into several different areas of her life. Whereas, he has a 'sneak-through-the-crack' kind of style. It reveals how he thinks about Jennifer Lawrence, and what he thinks about himself.

According to the reports, Pattinson had also spoken about his father, where he stated that his father has himself said that he likes to bask in his son's glow. This states that he and his father have a friendly bond and that his father is proud of his achievements.

Pattinson never really considered himself attractive when he was in school. He used to think he was kind of gangly back in school. He also stated that now, when he just says 'hello' the right way, he thinks to himself, "Whoa, I'm so cool." Fans of the actor feel that he should 'have his own talk show'.

