Robert Pattinson Says He Is Not Working Out Amid Lockdown To Look Ripped For 'The Batman'

Robert Pattinson will star as Bruce Banner /Batman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. It is a reboot of Batman film franchise. Pattinson, who will play the role for the first time, talked about not working out while in quarantine and the character's different version along with where he found his ‘gap’ for it. Read to know more.

Robert Pattinson not working out for The Batman

In an online interview with a magazine, Robert Pattinson talked about his upcoming superhero film, The Batman. The character is known for his masculine physics, but the actor said that he refuses to workout while in quarantine. He thinks that if an actor is working out all the time, they are part of the problem. They set a precedent. Pattinson stated that no one was doing this in the 70s. Even James Dean was not exactly ripped.

Robert Pattinson mentioned that he was once asked to take his shirt off while filming a Twilight movie. He thinks that the makers then told him to put it back on again. The actor said his co-star from the film, Zoë Kravitz is exercising five days a week during the quarantine. But he is literally, just barely doing anything. However, he is following his meal plan which includes oatmeal with vanilla protein powder sprinkled on it and tuna topped with tabasco.

Robert Pattinson revealed why he opted to play the cape crusader in The Batman. He thinks sometimes the downsides, which he has thought about, kind of seems like upsides to him. He likes the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-done versions of the character which seem pretty definitive, but he was thinking that there are multiple definitive playings of the character. Pattison mentioned that he was watching the making of Batman & Robin the other day. And even then, George Clooney was saying that he was worried about the fact that it is sort of been done, that a lot of the ground you should cover with the character has been already covered. And that is in ’96, ’97?

The actor added that then there are movie versions of Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck as well. He was thinking, it is fun when more and more ground has been covered. "Like, where is the gap?" The audiences have seen this sort of lighter version, a kind of jaded version and a kind of more animalistic version. For him, the puzzle of it becomes quite satisfying, to think: “Where’s my opening?” And also, does he have anything inside him which would work if he could do it? He said that there is also a legacy part which he likes.

Robert Pattinson further added that there are few things in life where people passionately care about it before it even happens. He stated that you can almost feel that pushback of anticipation, and so it kind of energizes you a little bit. He mentioned that it is different from when you are doing a part and there is a possibility that no one will even see it. In some ways it is, he does not know, it makes you a little kind of spicy.

