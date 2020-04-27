Robert Pattinson Struggling To Stay In Shape For 'The Batman' Amid Lockdown

it was announced that Twilight fame Robert Pattinson was roped in to play the Batman. The actor got in perfect shape to play his character in the film. A source revealed to a leading portal that Pattinson is struggling to maintain his physique amid the quarantine. The source said that Robert Pattinson is ready to get back to The Batman set because he got in a great physique for it.

The source also revealed that it has been difficult for Robert Pattinson. They added that it is something that the actor has to get used to, eating differently and remaining fit for the role and the suit. The report further said that it is demanding but the role in The Batman can turn out to be a game-changer for Rob.

The insider said that Robert Pattinson is well established in the acting area and has done a lot to prove his worth in the industry but is currently in rarefied air. The report added that not everyone can be Batman and Robert has been taking his role very seriously because he wants to prove that he is worth it and wants his fans to enjoy it. Another source revealed that the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire actor is currently quarantined in London with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse.

The source also revealed that Robert Pattinson was continuously training for The Batman and working with coaches online. They added it is even more difficult because there is no timeline and no one knows when they will get back to shooting. The insider also revealed that it is taking a lot of discipline of Robert to stay shoot ready.

Fans got their first glimpse of Robert Pattinson as The Batman when the director Matt Reeves shared the actor's camera test. Pattinson seemed to be all set to protect the streets of Gotham in his Batman suit.

