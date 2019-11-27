Robert Pattinson Spent His First Day Naked On The Sets Of 'The Lighthouse'

Actor Robert Pattinson who played the role of a lighthouse keeper in his last release The Lighthouse spent the first day of the shoot naked. Pattinson is playing the role of a nineteenth-century lighthouse keeper who is stranded on a remote island. The film requires Robert to take a good deal of manual labour.

Read: Must-watch Robert Pattinson Films Apart From The Twilight Franchise

While talking to Entertainment Weekly for 'The Awardist' podcast, Robert reveals why he spent the first day of the shoot naked. According to Robert, the director was trying to establish how the light looked in the unusual confines of a little shed. The Lighthouse is an American psychological horror film directed and produced by Robert Eggers. The film is shot in black-and-white format and had its world premiere at the 72nd Cannes Film festival on May 19. The film was theatrically released for the audience on October 18, 2019.

Read: Environment On 'Harry Potter' Sets Was Very Protective: Robert Pattinson

The plot of the film revolves around a man named Ephraim Winslow, played by Robert Pattinson who is sent on a remote island off the coast of New England. Winslow is sent under the supervision of an irritable elderly man named Thomas Wake. Over the course of his stay at the island, Wake demands Winslow to perform a more manually taxing job. The film did well at the box office as it grossed over $3 million in its second weekend and finished eighth at the cash counter.

Read: Robert Pattinson Recalls How Previous Roles Helped Him In 'Batman'

Robert Pattinson who shot to fame after giving a box office hit Twilight is now involved in his future projects. Tenet and The Devil All the Time are two of his projects still awaiting release. Pattinson also starred in the Harry Potter series and played the role of Cedric Diggory. Pattinson also plays the guitar and piano and composes his own music. Pattinson sang two songs on the Twilight soundtrack, which he co-wrote with Sam Bradley.

Read: Batman: Christian Bale To Robert Pattinson; Actors Who Have Uplifted The Character

Robert Pattinson is going to play the role of Batman in the upcoming film The Batman. The movie will release in the year 2021. Fans are already excited about the announcement. The film will be directed by Matt Reeves. The movie is also starring Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jayme Lawson as Bella, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.