Robert Pattinson Says, "Batman Wears A Cape, But Is Not Really A Superhero"

Robert Pattinson has been evidently making the headlines ever since being cast as Batman. He will be taking the mantle of the caped crusader from Ben Affleck and star in a standalone film directed by Matt Reeves. The film is reportedly titled The Batman and will hit the screens in 2021. Robert has been very vocal about getting the opportunity to play an iconic character on screen. But now, contrary to popular opinion, Robert has stated that he believes Batman is not a superhero.

Robert believes Batman is not a superhero

Robert was speaking in an interview on a leading talk show in the USA where he was asked for his thoughts on playing the titular role of a superhero as iconic as Batman. To this, Robert answered saying he believes Batman is not a superhero. He further justified his opinion by stating that one needs to have magical powers to be a superhero and Batman does not possess them.

The host then pointed out that Batman wears a cape, which is a superhero trademark. Robert replied saying that the cape is helpful but still it doesn't make him a superhero with superhuman powers. Robert had previously stated that he does not look at Batman as a hero, but rather as a very complicated character. Pattinson added further that he does not see himself playing the character of an out and out hero, he will always try to find something negative about a character.

Robert Pattinson who has been predominantly famous for his character in the Twilight film franchise fears that DC fans might discourage his portrayal of the character. He stated that there is a part of him which hopes that audience members and ardent fans can depart from Pattinson's staple Twilight demeanour and accept him as the character. The Batman is expected to open worldwide on June 25, 2021.

