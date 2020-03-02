Robert Pattinson’s Love For The Fantasy Universe Is Evidently Visible In THESE Films

Robert Pattinson is all geared up to essay mantle of the ultimate messiah of Gotham in his upcoming Batman film. The actor has had a stunning transformation over the years when it came to his film career. But it is not a hidden fact that if the actor has truly dabbled in any genre, it is the fantasy movies which also garnered him an enviable fan-following. Over the years, Robert has unleashed his versatility through diverse roles, but his first love inevitably remained the fantasy genre. Here are the films which will perfectly sum up Robert's love for fantasy.

Here are some of the films which will prove Robert Pattinson's love for fantasy

Twilight

Twilight truly deserves the top spot here as it was this movie franchise which gave Robert global fame. His portrayal of a vampire, Edward Cullen who falls in love with a human struck a positive chord with the viewers, giving the film cult popularity. His chemistry with his co-star and alleged ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart was also much appreciated by the fans. Such is the love for Twilight amongst the fans, that they are still waiting for a reboot version of the show reportedly.

Harry Potter

Robert Pattinson essayed the role of the charming wizard prodigy Cedric Diggory. Many Harry Potter fans were left devastated when his character was killed by Peter Pettigrew in The Goblet Of Fire. Even with a small role, Robert left a strong impact on the minds of the fans. His stint in the cult fantasy films also opened the door of several opportunities for him.

Batman

Fans were in for a truly unexpected surprise when it was announced that Robert Pattinson would be stepping into the shoes of Batman in the new film of the superhero franchise. Even though this news received some mixed response from the masses, some of the fans are also waiting with bated breath for the movie as Robert has had a successful tenure when it came to fantasy films in the past. The film is being helmed by Matt Reeves. Recently, a short teaser video of the film was revealed which sees Robert in the new Bat-suit.

