Robert Pattinson Admits He's Embarrassed By His 2005 'Harry Potter’ Premiere Look

Robert Pattinson is all ready to pick up the mantel of the Bat of Gotham. Over the years, we have seen the star transform from a wizard to a vampire and now a superhero. One thing that has stayed the same is the impeccable fashion sense of the actor. But in a recent interview, Robert Pattinson revealed that he is embarrassed by his look from 2005 Harry Potter premiere. Here is what Robert Pattinson had to say.

Robert Pattinson says he's embarrassed by this 'Harry Potter’ premiere Look

In a new interview with a leading magazine, the 33-year-old actor talked about how he has evolved in his styling over the years. Robert Pattinson then expressed that one of the reasons he is so well dressed is because of Dior. He also added that he admires the look of rapper A$AP Rocky, who also represents Dior Homme. He also expressed that he has been keeping up his good look due to his partnership with Dior since 2012. But before he was a partner of the fashion house, he expressed that he used to select his own clothes.

Pattinson admitted that he is embarrassed by some of his outfits before he was with the fashion house. Robert then went on to admit that he was embarrassed by the 2005 Harry Potter premiere outfit in particular. Robert played an essential role in the Goblet of Fire. On the premiere evening, Robert Pattinson was sporting leather trousers with cowboy boots and a red velvet jacket. He then expressed that he looked like a kid who has gone into a dressing-up box. Here is his look from the premier.

Robert Pattinson with the Harry Potter cast pic.twitter.com/gVZFyoan42 — best of robert pattinson (@robertarchives) November 18, 2019

Robert Pattinson at the 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' premiere in 2005 pic.twitter.com/exNIwVNBhp — best of robert pattinson (@robertarchives) December 9, 2019

(Source: Robert Pattinson fan Instagram)

