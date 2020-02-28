Robert Pattinson's Coolest GIFs That You Should Not Miss

Robert Pattinson has been making headlines for two major upcoming films: he will be seen in Christopher Nolan's Tenet and DC Extended Universe's The Batman. Pattinson had kick-started his career with fantasy films like Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and the Twilight Saga, but down the line, he felt unhappy with his previous films and decided to delve deeper into the world of moving pictures. He then went on to star in several Indie films and has garnered praise from both critics and fans alike. Read on to know more about the Little Ashes actor's coolest gifs:

Robert Pattinson GIFs that fans must check out

You take the blue pill – the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill – you stay in Wonderland, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes. Remember, all I'm offering is the truth – nothing more.” pic.twitter.com/QwT5GmMX8H — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) February 28, 2020

Woahhh

As sly as a fox, as strong as an ox

As fast as a hare, as brave as a bear

As free as a bird, as neat as a word

As quiet as a mouse, as big as a house pic.twitter.com/DozBYl6KES — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) February 28, 2020

Dude @Pattinsons_Army you should star in @cw_spn

I would really love to see you and Dean coming face to face.

P.S. dont be a vamp there.. their family business is blooming and monsters are dying left and right pic.twitter.com/qXQSztx8b2 — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) February 28, 2020

If Happy Go Lucky had a face.. this woud be it!

Okay.. i wanna grow up and be like this guy @rpattinsonfr pic.twitter.com/7NQCMQhrMx — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) February 28, 2020

Wowww... this is sexy as fudge! Classic look.. you do look like a vampire buds! What do you think fans? pic.twitter.com/xVIjPmNMgo — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) February 28, 2020

Ohh its awesome.. just like suits and smiles.

Also, please be a good Batman. pic.twitter.com/BkHpu0IEW5 — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) February 28, 2020

Teddyyyhhhh ♥

After The Batman .. I want to The Bean.

Also, somebody give him a trophy.

When I am sad you make me smile. pic.twitter.com/17T52pUFwo — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) February 28, 2020

Nobody.. nobody does the 'rolling eyes' part better than you. Sahi baat hai.. Coolest Batman ever Pattinson. pic.twitter.com/ehe5r77WP4 — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) February 28, 2020

Surely. Ben Affleck was the one before you. Kings are dying left and right. Be careful of the Wolf's Bane. Don't break a leg. The Night is dark and full of villains. pic.twitter.com/MAzRpQovMK — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) February 28, 2020

