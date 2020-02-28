The Debate
Robert Pattinson's Coolest GIFs That You Should Not Miss

Hollywood News

Robert Pattinson is one of the most famous Hollywood actors. He has delivered several acclaimed performances. Here are Pattinson's coolest GIFs.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson has been making headlines for two major upcoming films: he will be seen in Christopher Nolan's Tenet and DC Extended Universe's The Batman. Pattinson had kick-started his career with fantasy films like Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and the Twilight Saga, but down the line, he felt unhappy with his previous films and decided to delve deeper into the world of moving pictures. He then went on to star in several Indie films and has garnered praise from both critics and fans alike. Read on to know more about the Little Ashes actor's coolest gifs: 

Robert Pattinson GIFs that fans must check out

 

Published:
