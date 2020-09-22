Ron Cobb's Death: Lucasfilm's 'Star Wars' Page Pays Tribute To The Conceptual Designer

In a shocking turn of events, film designer and cartoonist Ron Cobb, aged 83, passed away of Lewy body dementia in Sydney. To mark the late artist’s ‘immense’ contribution to his field, Lucasfilm paid a heartfelt tribute to Ron Cobb through its Star Wars account on Twitter. Sharing a feature of Ron Cobb’s ‘aquatic air breather’ art, Lucasfilm expressed their grief over the star’s demise.

Lucasfilm pays tribute

In their tweet, Lucasfilm mentioned that they were ‘saddened’ to learn about the sudden demise of the conceptual designer. Adding to the same, Lucasfilm revealed that Ron Cobb designed one of the most memorable characters in the Mos Eisley cantina, Momaw Nadon. Concluding their note, Lucasfilm added that Ron Cobb will be missed.

Take a look at the post:

We were saddened to learn of the passing of conceptual designer Ron Cobb, who designed one of the most memorable characters in the Mos Eisley cantina, Momaw Nadon. He also contributed to E.T., Raiders of the Lost Ark, Alien, Back to the Future, and many more. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/TP9RckDiI6 — Star Wars (@starwars) September 22, 2020

Ron Cobb has also worked for Star Wars, which is a popular American epic space opera media franchise, that has managed to redefine the worldwide pop-culture phenomenon. Created by George Lucas, the much-loved series has inspired several comic books, novels, video games, television series and theme-park attractions.

Besides movies, the franchise has been expanded to television series, video games, novels, comic books, theme park attractions, and themed areas. More so, Star Wars also holds a Guinness World Records title for the "Most successful film merchandising franchise'.

All about Ron Cobb:

Cobb kickstarted his career as an animation artist for Disney Studios in Burbank, California. Later, in his career, Cobb was appointed as a artist on the animation feature Sleeping Beauty. In 1965, Cobb began his work as a freelancer and started contributing to the Los Angeles Free Press in the same year. Some of his most noted films includes Star Wars, Alien, Conan the Barbarian, The Last Starfighter, Leviathan,Total Recall, True Lies, The Sixth Day, Cats & Dogs and Southland Tales.

(Image credits: The Spaceshipper Twitter)

