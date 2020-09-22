Kareena Kapoor remembers father-in-law Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on death anniversary

On the ninth death anniversary of Indian cricketer Nawab Mohammad Mansoor Ali Khan Siddiqui Pataudi, members from his family shared a special tribute to the former cricket captain on social media. His daughter-in-law and actress Kareena Kapoor shared a monochrome throwback picture of the cricketer on her Instagram while remembering the legendary player.

Kareena Kapoor remembers Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

The monochrome picture of Mansoor Ali Khan shows him standing in a balcony with an amazing picturesque background. Donned in formals along with cool sunglasses, the cricketer is just leaving the hearts of his fans to flutter with his dapper looks. The actress poured in her love for the picture and commented with just a single heart-shaped emoticon.

Apart from Kareena Kapoor, Mansoor Ali Khan’s daughter and actress Soha Ali Khan also shared a beautiful picture of her father from his initial days and captioned the post with Scottish poet, Thomas Campbell’s wise words. In the candid shot, Mansoor can be seen smiling while he seems to be indulged in a conversation on the cricket field. While captioning the post, she wrote, “1941-2011 â¤ï¸ To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die.”

Mansoor Ali Khan was fondly called "Tiger" by his colleagues and fans for his outstanding cricket skills. He was the eighth Nawab of Pataudi. According to NDTV, the ace skipper died after battling a lung infection. He was admitted to New Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on 25 August 2011 with an acute lung infection caused by chronic interstitial lung disease which prevented his lungs from exchanging oxygen properly.

He was regarded as one of the finest Indian captains. Mansoor played 46 Tests for the country and smashed six centuries and 16 fifties in his career. He even set a world record by becoming the youngest Test captain of the Indian Cricket Team. He was 21 then. Mansoor met actress Sharmila Tagore and got married on 27 December 1969. They later had three children: Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan.

