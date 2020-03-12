Rose McGowan Breaks Silence After Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday for sexual assault and rape, over two years after horrific stories of the disgraced movie mogul's sexual misconduct began to surface. One of the victims--actor and activist--Rose McGowan, broke her silence and reacted to the news of Weinstein being sentenced to prison.

"Let us be free", says Rose McGowan after Harvey Weinstein is sentenced to 23 years of prison

Let us be free — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) March 11, 2020

The actor took to her social media on March 11, the same day as Harvey Weinstein's sentencing and tweeted, "Let us be free". She once again added another tweet saying, "Today we exhale". The actor accused the producer of raping her after a screening of her film at the Sundance Film Festival over two decades ago. She also shared a picture of herself from when she was 23 years old and added the caption, "I was a 23-year-old girl when I was stolen by Harvey Weinstein. Today he was sentenced to 23 years. I thank the women who testified to put those 23 nails in his power coffin. Here’s to freedom, yours and mine."

ALSO READ | Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years For Sexual Assaults

After Rose McGowan, a lot of other celebrities also took to their social media to react to the producer's sentencing. Another accuser, Asia Argento also took to her social media as the judge laid down the verdict. She breathed a sigh of relief as justice was finally served and thanked the brave women who are helping to change the world.

ALSO READ | Rose McGowan Defends Tweet Apologizing To Iran After Strike

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail! Congratulations to the incredible women who took this monster on, in spite of how maliciously he retaliated. You have made a huge leap forward for all women with this victory. Also so much love to @RonanFarrow ❤️ — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 11, 2020

The Good Place actor Jameela Jamil also took to her social media to congratulate the women on this victory. The actor congratulated all the women who took Harvey Weinstein on despite his malicious retaliation. She also said that they have made a huge leap forward for all women with this victory.

ALSO READ | Natalie Portman Responds To Being Criticised By Rose McGowan Over Her Oscars' Ensemble

ALSO READ | Harvey Weinstein Conviction Brings Peace To Rose McGowan, Says She Can Finally Breathe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.