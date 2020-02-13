Natalie Portman Responds To Being Criticised By Rose McGowan Over Her Oscars' Ensemble

The recent Academy Awards have seen some of the most historic wins at the event. The event was also a subject of several controversies as many actors voiced their opinions on impending issues. Right from Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar-winning speech to Natalie Portman’s dress, stars used the Oscars platform to voice their opinions and to show support to their causes.

Natalie Portman responds to Rose McGowan's criticism

Recently, Rose McGowan critiqued Natalie by mentioning that she is not brave. The Black Swan star wore a black and golden dress that included a cape which was embroidered with the names of snubbed female directors. Natalie did this in order to take a stand against the Academy’s decision of not including female directors despite them having commendable films.

However, her stance was not received well by Rose who called Portman a fraud and said that wearing a cloak is not an act of bravery. She called Natalie an actor playing the part of someone who cares. According to a media portal, Natalie agreed with what Rose had to say and added that she should not be called brave.

According to an entertainment portal, Natalie mentioned that McGowan is right and it is indeed inaccurate to call her brave. She further added that brave is a strong term and she feels strongly to associate this term with the women who stood up against Harvey Weinstein. McGowan herself was one of the few women who accused Harvey of multiple sexual assaults. In a post shared by McGowan on Facebook, the actor implied that Portman did not follow what she preached, as she noted that Portman had only worked with a few female directors over the course of her career.

Natalie has gone on to state that in the past years, she has witnessed the emergence of directing opportunities for women. She credited this change to the collective efforts made by those voicing their opinion. She added that their work in the films has been a gift. She continued that her actions were intended as a nod and to not distract them from their great achievements. Natalie admitted that she has got just a few chances to work with female directors and she hopes to work with more soon.

