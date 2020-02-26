Harvey Weinstein Conviction Brings Peace To Rose McGowan, Says She Can Finally Breathe

The 67-year-old movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has finally been convicted of rape after actress and activist Rose McGowan, one of the first victims to break the silence about the sexual assault, opened up and shared their stories. The American producer was accused of sexual misconduct by around 80 women including a couple of leading ladies of Hollywood like Rose McGown, Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Uma Thurman to name a few who raised their voices with the help of #MeToo movement. The Doom Generation actor Rose McGowan expressed contentment on social media after Weinstein was convicted a rapist by the New York court.

Also Read | Harvey Weinstein In Hospital A Day After Being Convicted In Rape Trial

Also Read | Donald Trump Calls Harvey Weinstein's Conviction In Rape Trial 'great Victory' For Women

Rose McGowan says she can finally breathe after getting justice

The Oscar-winning filmmaker Harvey Weinstein's conviction brought justice to Rose McGowan, who accused him of sexually assaulting her in 1997 at Park City hotel. After almost two decades, the actor feels contented as the New York court has sentenced him 25 years of imprisonment.

In a podcast, Rose McGown expressed her emotions about the same by stating that she can breathe for the first time in years. She also added that now, hopefully, it will be the first day of the rest of her life. Rose also took to her Instagram profile and penned down a heartfelt caption regarding the same accompanied by a bold photograph of hers from the past.

Also Read | ‘Proud Of Brave Women’: Accusers Call Harvey Weinstein's Conviction A Landmark Moment

Rose captioned the image writing, "Today we can exhale. The stinky trash is gone. Thank you to the brave women testifying who took it on the chin to get us over the finish line. Endlessly proud of them. Today the world is safer because he's not on the streets. Today the world is also smarter than it was pre-2017 (my personal goal was to use my story and my fight and my ambition to cause a massive Cultural Reset. I wanted to burn a system down, and so I did.) Did you know only 2% of rapes lead to a conviction? How messed up is it that it's an insane privilege to see anything bad happen to your rapist, let alone them go to jail?! More work to be done for sure, but today I can say that due to the strengths of many, the prosecutor's tenacity, the jury who did better than most, and especially the women who took the stand, there is a Mønster off the streets. Love to you all who've shown me support along the way. Deeply appreciated. Goddamn, I can breathe. And maybe, just maybe, learn to hope again X RM"

Also Read | Harvey Weinstein Taken To Hospital For Chest Pain As Public Trial Ends With His Conviction

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.