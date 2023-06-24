Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni Shares First Photo After Daughter's Birth

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni celebrated the arrival of their daughter on June 20, followed by a warm reception at Chiranjeevi's home in Hyderabad. Upasana took to social media to express her gratitude and shared a glimpse of the precious moments with their baby.

3 things you need to know

The couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary this month.

The couple will reveal the name of their daughter in July.

Ram Charan will be next seen in the film Game Changer.

A Blissful Welcome Home

Upasana Kamineni shared a heartfelt picture on her social media, expressing gratitude for the warm welcome their little one received. In the photograph, the couple is elegantly dressed in white, with Upasana cradling their newborn daughter while Ram Charan holds their pet Rhyme. A beautifully decorated board with the words "Welcome Home Baby" adorns the background.

(Upasana Kamineni shared this picture | Image: Upasana Kamineni/Instagram)

Accompanying the post, Upasana wrote, "Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings." The comment section overflowed with messages from their industry friends. Rakul Preet Singh commented, "Upsiiiiii congratulations. May she be blessed with all the joy, happiness and abundance in the world."

Farah Khan Ali wrote, "Congratulations. May she be blessed with health wealth happiness prosperity love laughter luck and light. May she live a wonderful happy life and make you proud of her. God bless Upasana. Amen."

Ram Charan's Joyful Fatherhood

During a recent media interaction as they left the hospital, Ram Charan was asked about his emotions when he held his daughter in his arms for the first time. His response was heartfelt, as he shared, "I felt the same as any other father." The new parents' joy knows no bounds as they embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, cherishing every precious moment with their newborn daughter.