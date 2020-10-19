Rumer Willis Drops Mysterious Video Feat Bruce Willis In His 'Die Hard' Character; Watch

On October 17, American actor Rumer Willis took to her social media and shared a teaser of what appeared to her actor-father Bruce Willis' next Die Hard movie. While sharing the brief clip, in the caption, Rumer cryptically added a pair of eyeballs and the hashtag '#DieHardisBack'. In the 15-second video clip, Bruce Willis is seen in character as John McClane, strolling along a dimly-lit street before turning to face a group of men.

As the teaser progressed further, there's somebody whistling a tune as the soundtrack. The teaser ended with the words, "As one story ends, a new one begins" before sharing an October 18 release date. Scroll down to take a look.

Within a day, the video-post of Rumer managed to garner more than 57.6k views; and is still counting. While no other details were shared, fans took to the comments section to speculate that it could be a new Die Hard film. A fan wrote, "Omg yes !!! Bring it on" while another asserted, "Don’t tease me!!!!!" along with a few fire-emoticons.

A section of Die Hard fans flooded the comments box with heart-eye emoticon while stating that they "can't wait for it". On the other side, actor Nick Viall wrote, "This. Is. Incredible". Maksim Chmerkovskiy also expressed his excitement in the comments box.

Die Hard franchise

Interestingly, back in 2018, the sixth instalment of the hit movie franchise was in development with 20th Century Fox. However, after the studio merged with Disney, the film appeared to have been put on the back burner. In 2018, it was revealed that the sixth Die Hard film will be called McClane, following rumours that it will bear the title Die Hard: Year One.

The film was expected to follow a 60-year-old McClane and a younger incarnation of himself in his 20s. The sixth instalment would have come after the original 1988 film Die Hard, 1990's Die Hard 2, 1995's Die Hard With a Vengeance, 2007's Live Free or Die Hard and 2013's A Good Day to Die Hard.

