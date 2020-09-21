Hina Khan Shares Glimpse Of Her ‘backless Dress’, Asks Fans To Share Their Opinion

Hina Khan is known to share her drool-worthy pictures and videos with her fans on social media. Be it her red-carpet looks, workout videos, or makeup videos, the actor shares it all with her die-hard fans. So it was not a surprise when recently the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor took to her social media to share a stunning video of hers in her backless dress. Not only that but the actor also asked her fans about her opinion regarding the same.

Also Read: A Sneak Peek Into Hina Khan's Exotic Vacation In London With Family

Hina Khan flaunts her lovely backless dress

The video had the actor walking away near a vanity van on what looks like a set of her show. Her back shot shows her flaunting the backless dress. The actor stuns in a floral light blue and yellow dress which perfectly complements her slender frame. Hina also shares a glimpse of her toned and sculpted back in the video leaving her fans mesmerized.

One can also see that the Kasauti Zindagii Kay actor has tied her hair into a bun along with a colourful bandana. Some of her fans reacted to the reel video of the actor calling it 'beautiful.' The video also has the track Dress by Taylor Swift playing in the background. Take a look at the video shared by the Bigg Boss 11 finalist along with the reaction of the fans to the same.

Also Read: Hina Khan On Why People Didn't Watch 'Hacked' In Theatres: 'Film Didn't Have A Star Kid'

Hina Khan on her movie Hacked

Earlier this year in February, Hina dipped her toes in Bollywood with her debut in the film, Hacked, helmed by Vikram Bhatt. The movie had released on an OTT platform too. Khan had recently opened up about how Hacked was not appreciated at the theatres due to the new cast. Talking to Hindustan Times about the same, she expressed how the theatrical release of Hacked was not much appreciated. The Damaged actor also spoke about how the film received a great response online.

Hina recalled how actor Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke up about nepotism and how she quite bluntly asked people to not watch films if they feel there is so much nepotism. She stated that she agrees it is the audience who decides what they want to watch, be it movies of star kids or newcomers or others. More so, Hina opined how actors put in so much effort to get their movies into theatres and added that if they don’t get enough audience, then blaming nepotism doesn't help. The Unlock actor lastly revealed that people did not watch her debut film Hacked in theatres because it did not feature a big star's daughter.

Also Read: Hina Khan & Dheeraj Dhoopar's Chemistry In 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' Touches Netizens' Hearts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.