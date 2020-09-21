Unseen Pic Of The Day: This Click Of The 'Friends' Cast Chilling On A Plane Is Unmissable

On September 22, 1994, David Crane and Martha Kauffman curated a cult TV show called Friends. The show starred Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Mathew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt Le Blanc in lead roles. And ever since the show began, it became a huge sensation and is still adored by the fans after years of its ending, in the year 2004. The die-hard fans of the show often share several pictures of the Friends cast on social media. Talking about the same, a throwback picture of the entire Friends cast from the show has been going viral on social media.

The Friends cast on a plane

Talking about the same, the picture has all the six members of the Friends cast namely Jennifer, Courtney, Lisa, Mathew, David, and Matt posing for a fun click on a plane. By the looks of it, the Friends cast can be seen having a gala time on the occasion, bonding together. Lisa who played Pheobe Buffay can be seen in a black attire while Courtney aka Monica Geller can be seen in a white dress.

While David who essayed the role of Ross can be seen in a formal light blue shirt with black pants and a printed tie while his 'lobster' from the show, Jennifer aka Rachel Green can be seen in black attire. Matt and Mathew who played BFFS Joey and Chandler from the show respectively can be seen posing for the click from the furthermost corner donning black and white attires respectively. Some of the die-hard fans of the show reacted with black and red heart emojis to the beautiful picture of the Friends cast. Take a look at the picture along with the reactions of the fans to the same.

Marta Kauffman on the 'dumped' scene from Friends

Recently, in an interview with News.com.au, Hollywood producer Marta Kauffman spoke about Friends and recalled the time when the team had to dump an episode of the show right after the 9/11 attacks. Marta Kauffman went on to mention that the writers of the show had come up with a segment, which featured Chandler Bing and Monica Geller heading out for their anniversary when the airport officials take Chandler in custody and interrogate him about an apparent bomb hoarding. Explaining the reason why the authorities questioned Chandler about a bomb possession, Marta revealed that Chandler had made a joke about ‘bombs’ in the particular scene.

