'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Chi Chi DeVayn Passes Away At 34, Family Shares Statement

RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Chi Chi DeVayne, breathed her last on August 20, 2020. Chi Chi DeVayne was 34 years old. The performer's family confirmed the death on Thursday by sharing a statement on Chi Chi DeVayne's Instagram account.

Chi Chi DeVayne passes away at 34

RuPaul’s Drag Race star's family released an official statement on her Instagram which read, "On behalf of the Davenport/Wyandon family, It is with tremendous sorrow that my family and I announce the passing of my beloved son, Zavion Michael Davenport, the world renowned "Chi Chi Davayne." Out of respect for the immediate family please await additional information and directives regarding the final arrangements, memorials and the method to remit condolences and expressions of kindness."

The Davenport/Wyandon family, in the statement also added his final words. They wrote. "His final words to his family and fans, ‘Never give up!’"

How did Chi Chi DeVayne die?

As per the report of Entertainment Weekly, RuPaul’s Drag Race star- Chi Chi DeVayne died in less than a week after informing her Instagram followers that she was back in the hospital. The report added that DeVayne was hospitalised with high blood pressure and suspected kidney failure in July.

"I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all," RuPaul tweeted. "On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy - from our family to hers," RuPaul said in another statement.

Several stars commemorated the performer and paid their last tributes to her on Twitter. Chef and television host Padma Lakshmi wrote, "So deeply sad about the loss of Chi Chi DeVayne. She was an incredible performer, so down to earth and a bright light in the drag community. She brought such Louisiana warmth & personality to @RuPaulsDragRace & I'm sure inspired countless young people in the LGBTQ community." Meanwhile, Big Benji Tha Vegan, Kennedy Davenport, Shea Couleé, among others also paid their last tributes to RuPaul’s Drag Race performer- Chi Chi DeVayne.

Celebs mourn Chi Chi DeVayne's death

Im so num right now my heart is broken into peaces.. I couldnt even got see her. 😪😪 I love you always chichi. My dancing angel.. — Kennedy Davenport The Dancing Diva of Texas (@kennedyddoftx) August 20, 2020

I feel so heavy. Prayers to her family 🙏🏾 — Bambi Banks-Couleé (@itsbambibanks) August 20, 2020

