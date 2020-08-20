What Time Does 'Lucifer' Premiere On Netflix? Here Is All About Season 5

Lucifer the Lord of Hell is coming back on Netflix. The streaming platform has revealed that the first part of the Lucifer season 5 will debut on August 21. The urban fantasy show is based on the DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg. The character of Lucifer has been taken from the comic book series The Sandman. He later became the protagonist of a spin-off comic book series. The show stars Welsh Actor Tom Ellis in the lead role of Lucifer Morningstar the Lord of Hell. Read on to find out, “What time does Lucifer come on Netflix?”

What time does Lucifer come on Netflix?

Like all other Netflix shows and films, Lucifer season 5 will also release on Netflix at 12:00 am PT, which is 3:00 am ET. Netflix viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to stream the show at 8:00 am BST. While viewers in India will be able to stream it at 12:30 pm IST. Netflix subscribers from Australia will be able to watch Lucifer season 5 at 5 pm AEST.

Lucifer Season 5 Episodes

According to a report on Daily Mail, there will be a total of eight episodes in this season of the show. However, the only first half of Lucifer season 5 will be released. The exact release date for the second part of the show has not been announced yet by either the showrunners or Netflix. This is because makers of Lucifer were not able to complete the filming of season five due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a list of all eight episode titles.

Episode 501: Really Sad Devil Guy

Episode 502: Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!

Episode 503:!Diablo!

Episode 504: It Never Ends Well for the Chicken

Episode 505: Detective Amenadiel

Episode 506: BluBallz

Episode 507: Our Mojo

Episode 508: Spoiler Alert

Lucifer on Netflix Reviews

The Netflix show Lucifer has scored 8.2 out of 10 on its IMDb page ratings. It is a lesser-known fact that the show was cancelled in its third season by Fox but was later picked up by Netflix for its fourth season. On Rotten Tomatoes the show has received an Audience score of 85 per cent. Tom Ellis who plays the titular role of Lucifer has also starred in The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby, Isn't It Romantic, Family Guy, Queen America and The Flash.

