'Lucifer' Season 5 Memes That Will Make Fans Laugh Out Loud; See Here

Season 4 of Lucifer ended with Lucifer being forced to return to hell after he saves baby Charlie. Now, the show will be returning for fifth season. The show will go on air from August 21 and fans are excited to see what Lucifer season 5 has in store. Season 5's new trailer recently released and fans have been making several memes out of it. Take a look at the memes here.

Lucifer season 5 trailer memes

Ending of season 4

At the end of Lucifer season 4, Lucifer goes back to hell and sits on the throne. He realises that the prophecy of 'hell would unleash on Earth' has come true as he has found his first love. He then makes a decision that he will be leaving Chloe after she confessed her feeling for him. He returns to Hell as he does not want Earth to be harmed.

Lucifer season 5 trailers

The season 5 trailer released on July 13. It starts with Lucifer leaving earth and Chloe asking him not to leave. After which, a threatened-looking Lucifer is seen staring at the throne. Chloe is seen getting upset as Lucifer has left her. However, a new plot twist takes place when she is under attack and out of nowhere, Lucifer comes there to save her.

Lucifer is then seen talking to Amenadiel. He tells him that he got bored down in hell and so he has come back. But then slowly Chloe gets an idea that Lucifer is acting weird.

He then says that he as in hell for thousands of years and he is now called, Lucifer 2.0. But when Mazikeen attacks her he reveals that he is not Lucifer. And the plot thickens. Fans then learn about his twin brother and reveal that he is Michael and reveals his plan.Fans can see several action scenes in the newly released trailer. It also shows the mess Micheal creates. The trailer ends with Micheal and Lucifer coming face to face. Here is the trailer.

