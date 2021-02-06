Rupert Grint Reveals He Hasn't Seen All Harry Potter Films; Talks About The Reboot

Hollywood actor Rupert Grint is popularly known for his role as Ron Wesley in the Harry Potter film series. In an interview with Variety, the actor shared his views about the Harry Potter movies reboot. The actor mentioned that it would be weird to have a continuation. He also made a shocking revelation about him not watching all his films. Take a look at what the Harry Potter star has to say about the Harry Potter reboot films.

Rupert Grint hasn't seen all his Harry Potter movies

Rupert Grint's role in Harry Potter as Ron Wesley was loved by the Harry Potter fanatics. The actor played the best friend of Harry which was played by Daniel Radcliffe. He told Variety that he hasn't seen all his movies yet. Rupert has starred in all the eight movies along with Daniel and Emma Watson. However, he mentioned that after the first three premieres, the actor did not attend any and did not watch the latter parts of the film series. He added that now that he has a daughter, he might have to watch the films again with her. Rupert Grint has a daughter with Georgia Groome who was born in May 2020.

Rupert's take on the Harry Potter reboot film

While talking about the reboot of the film series, he said that he is not completely on board with the idea of rebooting the series with a new cast. According to the rumours, the new cast is to continue the story as Harry, Ron and Hermoine. He mentioned that it would be weird to have a continuation of the story with a different set of cast. He added that he is very protective of the characters. He went on to say that he saw theatre shows as well of the story and it was a strange experience for him. Rupert said that if the reboot had a new set of friends it would be quite interesting.

Along with Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, actors like Maggie Smith, Alan Rickman, Richard Harris, Ian Hart and many others featured in the films. The series consists of 8 parts of films including the two parts of Deathly Hallows. Harry Potter also has spin-off prequel films which started with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

