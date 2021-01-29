Harry Potter Series BTS Videos One Must Watch Ahead Of HBO Max Live-Action Show

The news regarding the development of a Live-Action Harry Potter series has been making rounds for a couple of days now. Publications such as NBC are saying that the Harry Potter new series is currently being developed within the closed walls of the HBO Max office. So, ahead of the supposed Harry Potter new series making its way to the streaming service, let's take a look at the videos below that show what went into filming the original Harry Potter series of films.

Also read: Here Is How To Watch Harry Potter Movies In Order For The Right Wizarding World Experience

Harry Potter BTS videos:

The first one in the list of Harry Potter BTS videos is a carousel Instagram post. It shows various scenes, such as the one involving a dying Horcrux, Daniel Radcliffe's Harry Potter running through the passageways of an under-destruction Hogwarts and the scene which saw the characters cast the last Expelliarmus, to name a few. The same can be found on InspireVids Instagram account as well.

The video:

Ron gobbling up a creature for the first time:

As one would remember, the Harry Potter movies saw Rupert Grint's character, Ron Weasely, accidentally ingesting things or cretins that one shouldn't have touched in the Harry Potter universe on multiple occasions. The video below sees Grint himself talking about his experience of filming one of his very first such scenes at the time when the principal photography for Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone was underway. The video can be found below.

Also Read: 'Wingardium Leviosa': Italian Artist Recreates Hogwarts Castle, Netizens Say 'incredible'

Harry's Return To Hogwarts:

One of the most iconic scenes from the Harry Potter's film franchise is the one which sees Daniel Radcliffe's character returning to his alma matter in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1. The video below shows how the team behind it came up with their ideas for the sequence and the cast members can also be heard dwelling into the significance of the chapter. The video can be found below.

Also Read: 'Harry Potter' Actor Jessie Cave's 3-month Old Son Brought Home After Testing COVID -ve

Tom Felton and Daniel Radcliffe's BTS video from Harry Potter movie #1:

It is a known fact that Tom Felton and Daniel Radcliffe, who play sworn enemies in the Harry Potter film series, are actually pretty close to each other in real life. One of those moments in which the two can be seen engaging in playful banter with each other from the time they were filming their first Quidditch Match, as filmed by a crew member, can be found below. One can also get a glimpse of how those sequences were filmed if one looks at the video closely.

The video:

The death of Robert Pattinson in Harry Potter 4:

The passing of Cedric Diggory (played by The Batman star Robert Pattinson) came as a surprise to many as even though his story arc was rather brief, the character became one of the most loved ones from JK Rowling's fictional universe. The video below sees how that particular moment featuring the actor was filmed. The same can be found on Instagram as well.

The post:

Also Read: Jessie Cave From 'Harry Potter' Breaks The News Of Her Baby Testing Positive For COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.