'Harry Potter' Star Rupert Grint Voices Support For The Transgender Community

Rupert Grint, who is known for playing the role of Ron Wesley in the Harry Potter film franchise, recently came forward to support the transgender community. This happened after J K Rowling’s tweet led to a controversy on the internet. Read on to know more about the story:

Rupert Grint voices support for the trans community

Recently, it was reported that Rupert Grint, among many other celebrities, has come forward to support the transgender community. In his statement to a leading daily, the actor said that he firmly stands with the trans community. He also went on to say that he echoes the sentiments expressed by many of his peers including actors like Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

He further said that “transgender men” are men and “transgender women” are women. The Lego House star further said that we all are and should be entitled to live with love and without judgment. After J K Rowling’s tweet, several actors have talked about this including her Happy Potter stars Radcliffe and Watson.

According to reports, Radcliffe, who is known for playing the role of Harry Potter in the Harry Potter film franchise, said that transgender women are women and any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and it “goes against all advice” by health professionals, who have far more expertise on this matter than most people. Whereas, Emma Watson took to her social media handle on June 11, 2020, four days after Rowling’s comment, and wrote that trans people are ''who they feel and say they are''. She wrote, "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are." Here is the tweet by the actor:

Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

On June 7, 2020, J K Rowling took to her official social media handle and spoke about an article that had mentioned “people who menstruate”. She had shared an article that talked about global menstrual health and hygiene. Here is the tweet by the writer:

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?



Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

