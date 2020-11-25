Russo Brothers' 'Cherry' First Look Featuring Tom Holland And Release Date Out! Check Here

Tom Holland has reunited with his Avengers: Infinity War directors, Anthony and Joe Russo for 'Cherry'. It is based on the novel of the same name by Nico Walker. Now the first look from the movie along with its release date is revealed by the makers.

Also Read | 'Tom Holland's Oscar Worthy Act In Cherry Will Blow People Away', Say 'Endgame' Directors

Russo Brothers’ Cherry release date and first look featuring Tom Holland out

Cherry tells the story of an Army medic with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) who becomes addicted to opioids and starts robbing banks to pay for the addiction. Production company AGBO has shared the first glimpse at the film and announced its release date. Tom Holland plays Nico Walker in the movie and is seen in different looks. Cherry will arrive in theatres on February 26, 2021, and on Apple TV+ on March 12, 2021.

Image Source: AGBOfilms Twitter

Also Read | Apple Lands Anthony And Joe Russo's Next 'Cherry'

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Anthony Russo said that they do think about Cherry as an epic film, and it is very much a person’s life journey. He stated that but it does have a little bit of a split personality between being this character study and an epic life cycle.

Describing the movie, Joe Russo said that Nico Walker travels a great distance over a 15-year period. He mentioned that Cherry is broken up into six chapters that reflect those different periods, and each one has a different tone. Joe asserted that it is shot with different lenses and production design. He revealed that one has magical realism, another chapter is absurdism, the next is horror and there is a bit of gonzo in it. The filmmaker noted that it’s raw in tone and Tom Holland’s character is in an existential crisis.

Image Source: AGBOfilms Twitter

Image Source: AGBOfilms Twitter

Also Read | 'Chaos Walking' Trailer Drops; Daisy Ridley & Tom Holland In A New Distant Planet

Ciara Bravo plays Tom Holland’s love interest in the movie, Emily. Anthony Russo said that the love story is the central spine of Cherry. Without that relationship in the movie, it all falls apart for Nico Walker. He mentioned that they knew that they needed to make her presence and her character glow in the moments that they did have with her.

Joe Russo asserted that they really wanted someone that embodied that sense of innocence for Walker. It was a dream girl, the girl next door, he noted. Emily is the one bright spot in his life, but his reckless actions threaten to destroy her too.

Image Source: AGBOfilms Twitter

Image Source: AGBOfilms Twitter

Also Read | Tom Holland Rocks Face Mask As He Slides Back Into Spider-Man Suit; Netizens Are Amused

Joe Russo explained that Cherry is supposed to define the experience of having PTSD, the experience of being addicted to opioids. He stated that the mission of the film is to generate empathy, not to generate disdain, not to indict. The filmmaker mentioned that it was critical that the audiences empathize with his struggle and his journey because a lot of people are going through this, and they are having a very human experience. He thinks empathy is in incredibly short supply right now in the world. And it’s a tragedy, he noted.

The Russo brothers applauded Tom Holland’s performance in Cherry. They asserted that the viewers will see a whole new side of the actor. Even they were surprised with his commitment to the character. Holland has embraced the darkest and most difficult sides of Nico Walker in the film, which not a lot of people could pull off, noted Anthony Russo.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.