Tom Holland Rocks Face Mask As He Slides Back Into Spider-Man Suit; Netizens Are Amused

Spider-Man 3 is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It features Tom Holland as he reprises his role of Peter Parker / Spider-Man on the big screen. Filming on the projects has started recently and now Holland has shared the first on the set image in which he is following the new normal rule.

Tom Holland gives wear masks message with Spider-Man 3 set photo

Tom Holland has been quite active on his Instagram handle, where he has more than 38 million followers. He took to the social media platform to share the first glimpse from Spider-Man 3 shooting. In the picture, he is seen donning the costume. It is the same black and red suit that Peter Parker made during Spider-Man: Far From Home. Holland was also seen wearing a face mask over his suit and advised his followers to do the same amid coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Check out the post below.

Tom Holland’s Instagram post sharing the first glimpse at Spider-Man 3 suit had caught everyone’s attention. Several users found him wearing a face mask over his already fully-covered costume funny. TimotheÌe Chalamet and others left laughing emoticons in the comment section. Take a look at a few reactions to Holland’s picture.

Reportedly, Tom Holland in Spider-Man 3 will be joined by Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. He is speculated to serve as a mentor to Peter Parker. Strange might help him in dealing with the multiverse problem. Jamie Foxx will be returning as Electro, the Marvel comics character he essayed in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. There are also rumours that Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield could make a comeback playing their respective version of Spider-Man. However, the news has not been confirmed yet.

The Untitled third Spider-Man film in the MCU also includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei and Tony Revolori reprising their characters from the previous two films. Jon Watts is also returning as the director with Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers as the writers. The movie is happening after a fresh agreement between Sony and Disney. Jon Watts, who helmed the previous two movies, will be returning as the director. The filming location is set in Atlanta, Iceland, New York, and Los Angeles. Spider-Man is currently scheduled to release on December 17, 2021.

