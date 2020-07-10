'Tom Holland's Oscar Worthy Act In Cherry Will Blow People Away', Say 'Endgame' Directors

Tom Holland has worked with Anthony and Joe Russo in several projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). After a number of ventures together in the MCU, the Russo brothers cast Holland in their upcoming directorial project titled Cherry. Now the filmmakers have said that they are ready to begin an Oscar campaign for the actor’s performance in the movie.

Also Read | When Tom Holland Ruined Mark Ruffalo's Interview On 'Avengers: Endgame' Set; WATCH

The Russo brothers on Tom Holland’s Oscar Worthy act in Cherry

In a recent interview with a daily, Anthony and Joe Russo talked about Tom Holland’s performance in Cherry. They said that if there is a list of people who are ready to start an award campaign for the actor today than they will have the filmmakers' support. The director duo mentioned that everyone will be “blown away” when they get a chance to see the depth and versatility which Holland brought to Cherry. The Russo brothers stated that he is a “generationally” talented actor.

Also Read | How Did Russo Brothers Convince Tom Holland To Watch 'Star Wars' Trilogy? Read To Know

Earlier in an interview with a news portal, Joe Russo opened up Tom Holland’s act in Cherry. He said that it is an “Oscar Worthy” performance. The filmmaker called the actor “absolutely amazing” in the film. Joe mentioned that Holland gives a gut-wrenching performance. He stated that what the Spider-Man: Homecoming star does to himself, emotionally and physically, is unbelievable.

Joe Russo added that they have not seen an actor in a role like this in a while. He disclosed that Cherry spans a decade, complemented by an “epic” performance. The Avengers: Endgame co-director said that he certainly hopes that Tom Holland’s performance will be in the Oscar conversation.

Also Read | Tom Holland Unsure When The Shooting Of Marvel's 'Spider-Man 3' Will Begin; Read Here

About Cherry

Cherry is a crime drama film helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The screenplay is written by Jessica Goldberg and Angela Russ-Otstot. The movie cast Tom Holland in the lead role, along with Bill Skarsgård, Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Forrest Goodluck, Michael Gandolfini, and Kyle Harvey. Cherry is based on Nico Walker’s debut novel of the same name released in 2018. The film is said to show Tom Holland as an army medic with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He becomes addicted to opioids and starts robbing banks to pay for the addiction.

Also Read | With 'Spider-Man 3 & Uncharted', Tom Holland To Have Busy Schedule Post Lockdown: Reports

The movie is bankrolled AGBO and Hideaway Entertainment. Music is composed by Henry Jackman. Additionally, Cherry also features Jeff Wahlberg, Pooch Hall, Thomas Lennon, Kelli Berglund, Jose Pablo Cantillo, and Nicole Forester. The film is currently said to be under the post-production stage.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.