'Chaos Walking' Trailer Drops; Daisy Ridley & Tom Holland In A New Distant Planet

Chaos Walking is an upcoming science fiction film. It stars MCU’s Spider-Man Tom Holland and Star Wars Alum Daisy Ridley in lead roles. The movie is helmed by The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow director, Doug Liman. The first trailer of the film is dropped by the makers.

Chaos Walking Trailer out

Lionsgate has released the first Chaos Walking traile. It shows Daisey Ridley as a girl who’s spaceship crashes in a New World. It is a planet with only men on it and their thoughts can be heard which they called noise. But there is a dark secret that people at the top authority are hiding. Things go haywire as Holland is seen trying to keep Ridley safe from the others who are trying to kill her. An alien creature is also seen in the end. Check out the trailer below.

Chaos Walking Plot

On a colony called the New World, Todd Hewitt has been brought up to believe that a pathogen has killed all women and unleashed the Noise, the ability to hear people's and animals' minds. Later, he comes upon a patch of silence and soon discovers the source of the silence: a mysterious woman named Viola Eade – the first he has ever met. As he is hunted down by the fanatical Mayor Prentiss, the pair discover the secret history of their world.

Chaos Walking cast

Tom Holland and Daisey Ridley play the leads as Viola Eade and Todd Hewitt in Chaos Walking cast. Mads Mikkelsen will portray David Prentiss, the cruel Mayor of Prentisstown, with Nick Jonas as David “Davy” Prentiss Jr., Demian Bichir as Ben Moore. The movie also features Cynthia Erivo as Hildy, David Oyelowo as Aaron, Kurt Sutter as Cillian Boyd, Oscar Jaenada as Wilf and others.

Chaos Walking is based on a sci-fi trilogy novel of the same name, adapting its first book The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness published in 2008. The screenplay of the film is by Ness and Christopher Ford. Doug Davison, Allison Shearmur, Erwin Stoff and Alison Winter serve as producers. It will be distributed by Lionsgate. Work on the project started in 2011 and faced several issues to finally complete. The movie is expected to release in theatres on January 22, 2021.

