Russo Brothers Respond To Anthony Mackie's Anti-Marvel Comments

Anthony Mackie is super popular for his role as the Falcon in the MCU. The actor was recently in the news for his comments on Marvel's hiring practices. Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo responded to Anthony Mackie's comments that suggested the lack of diversity in the production side of the movies. Russo brothers talked about the Captain America actor's recent comments on a podcast.

Russo brothers respond to Anthony Mackie's comments

While talking on the MovieMaker podcast, Joe Russo said “I think we can always all do better at diversity constantly in this business, and in every facet of every industry so he’s not wrong at all. I think that we all have to work harder to keep endorsing and supporting diversity on both sides of the camera”.

Anthony Russo then added, “We have a ton of respect for Anthony Mackie. He is not only an amazing actor, but he’s an amazing person, and we’ve loved our collaboration with him.”

The Russo Brothers have worked with Mackie in MCU films like Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, and also worked with him for the third and fourth instalment of Avengers films. Anthony Mackie is seen in the role of Sam Wison, AKA The Falcon.

Anthony Mackie will reprise the role of the Falcon in an upcoming Disney+ spinoff series titled, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In this series, he will be seen taking up the mantel of Captain America.

A while ago, while talking to a media portal, Anthony Mackie claimed that that hiring practices at Marvel were 'racist'. He expressed that he has done seven Marvel movies and in these movies, he has seen everyone -- from the producer to the PA --were white. He spoke about how the stuntmen and the costume designers were also white.

After this, he talked about Black Panther where all the people were black and then opined that is was more racist than anything else. He also questions the process and pointed out that they hired Black people for the Black movie and alleged that doing so was like saying they were not good enough for a movie with a most-white cast.

According to Anthony Mackie, Marvel should select the best candidate based on merit. Marvel is making the changes required in the practices and it can be seen in a film like Shang-Chi where the cast is almost entirely Asian.

