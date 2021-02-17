Russo Brothers Share A 'lucky' Month With 'Avengers: Endgame' & Other Box Office Hits

Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo, collectively known as the Russo brothers, are directors, producers, screenwriters, and actors. They are among the much-acclaimed celebrities in the world. The duo goes on to enjoy some of the highest-grossing films under their name. However, talking about their success, did you know that the Russo brothers share a special lucky thread between all their big box office successes?

According to Box Office Mojo, Russo Brothers have their biggest hits in films like Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: Civil War. And these films have reportedly made $2.798 billion, $2.048 billion and $1.153 billion globally. While looking at the commercial success of the film, it has been noticed that all three films were released during the same month, which is April.

According to IMDb, Avengers: Endgame released on April 26, 2019, while Avengers: Infinity War released on April 27, 2018. Captain America: Civil War released on April 27, 2016. The following dates could have been planned or be a coincidence. However, by the looks of these release dates, seems like the month of April is quite lucky for the Russo brothers.

About the Russo Brothers’ films

Director duo Anthony and Joe Russo are best known for directing four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which are Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Avengers: Endgame contributed to more than $2,798 billion worldwide, becoming the largest ever-growing film (unadjusted for inflation), breaking the 10-year record of James Cameron's Avatar (2009) with $2,790 billion.

The brothers also worked as directors and/or producers for the comedy series Arrested Development, Community and Happy Endings. They have won the Primetime Emmy Award for Arrested Development. Other projects include writing and producing Chris Hemsworth's action thriller Extraction (2020) and directing and producing Tom Holland's upcoming movie Cherry, which is scheduled for release on Apple TV+ on March 12, 2021.

Recently on the Lights Camera Barstool podcast, the Russo Brothers spoke briefly about their upcoming movie, and how it is a "modern interpretation of a spy thriller" inspired by the Bond franchise. They also proclaimed The Gray Man as "a great pop culture film infused with modern thematics and politics". Fans are super excited about their upcoming film The Gray Man.

