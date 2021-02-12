Matthew Perry Reveals Who Rules His Household; Chris Evans' Dog Uses His Hand As Headrest

Matthew Perry and Chris Evans both posted pictures of their dogs mere hours apart. The basis of their captions expressed that their dogs are the rulers of their hearts and homes and they would do anything for the happiness and welfare of their pets. Both actors who were among the latecomers to joining the Instagram family have been vocal about their love and dedication to their dogs.

Also read: Matthew Perry Reportedly Bids Adieu To His Malibu House For $13.1 Million; Details Inside

Also read: Matthew Perry Flirted With Julia Roberts To Get Her On Sitcom 'FRIENDS', Say Co-creators

Matthew Perry: 'Who rules the Perry household'

Matthew Perry’s post is a picture of his dog wearing a crown. He has very cutely and affectionately captioned the picture as, “We all know who rules the Perry household even without the crown.” This signifies that the dog is the king of the household and all the members of the Perry family are putty in his hand.

Matthew Perry further stated in his caption that he has started an Instagram account for his dog Alfred and gave the details on what people could expect to see on the page. He said, “You can follow my boy @alfreddoodleperry, where we'll be sharing photos and videos, telling you about our favourite pet brands, and presenting some tips to keep our dogs safe!”. In the picture, Alfred is at the forefront of a picturesque background with his nose being the focus. Its looks as though he is looking right into the camera lens.

Also read: Chris Evans' Unseen Photos Shared By The Newcomers Co-star Kate Bosworth | See

Chris Evans’ picture is again a single of his dog. Evans is in the picture but only his hand is visible. Chris Evans’ dog is seen resting his head on Chris’ hand while looking at the actor with deep puppy dog eyes. The actor has captioned the picture by saying, “Sometimes he uses my hand as a headrest knowing full well that I’ll stay there until he’s ready to get up. #sucker”. Evans implied that his dog leans in on him with the full knowledge that his master will not take the comfort of his body away from him unless he moves away first. Evans has tagged himself a sucker for his dog saying that there was nothing that was too much for his dog and that he would halt anything he was doing to attend to his dog.

Also read: Chris Evans To Return As Captain America In Marvel Cinematic Universe Project: Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.