Chris Evans To Return As Captain America In Marvel Cinematic Universe Project: Reports

In an exciting development for Captain America fans, Chris Evans is expected to return as Steve Rogers in an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project. As per multiple reports, Chris Evans will appear in the Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier alongside Steve Rogers's old friend Sam Wilson aka Falcon, who was passed on Captain America shield at the climax of Avengers: Endgame. Evans was last seen on-screen donning the superhero costume in the final installment of the Avengers series.

As per the Deadline report, Evans is in talks to return to the MCU as Captain America in an upcoming project. The Hollywood publication reported that the actor is either close to signing a deal or the deal has already been finalised for his return in a Marvel project, with the door open for a second.

Moreover, it is speculated that the project won't be a new installment of the Captain America series, but something similar to Robert Downey Jr's role following Iron Man 3 where he played a supporting character in other films - like Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming. It is, as of yet, unclear which Marvel project Evans' Captain America could be returning to, but it could be either a movie or television show as Marvel Studios is expanding in terms of television production with the premiere of WandaVision.

Chris Evans pulls out of Buzz Lightyear

Chris Evans recently pulled out of Pixar's Toy Story-spinoff project based on the character of Buzz Lightyear. The Captain America star was expected to voice the space ranger in the upcoming original project; the character was voiced by Tim Allen in the main series. Chris Evans did not issue a statement regarding his exit from the much-anticipated project.

The Buzz Lightyear origin movie will be about the adventure of the famous eponymous space ranger character from the Toy Story series. The movie is set to be directed by Angus MacLane and reported to be targeting June 2022 release.

