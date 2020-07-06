Ryan Adams Apologizes For Sexual Misconduct, Says He Understands 'there's No Going Back'

Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams has now come forward and released an official statement about the sexual misconduct allegations he has been facing for over a year. Adams was reportedly accused by seven women last year, including his ex-wife singer-actor Mandy Moore of This Is Us fame. Adams has been accused of demanding sexual favours from female musicians he mentored and retaliating with verbal and emotional abuse when rejected.

Ryan Adams' statement

Ryan shared a long statement with an England-based news portal writing that there are no words to express how bad he feels about the ways he has mistreated people throughout his life and career. He apologised for his actions and expressed that this period of isolation and reflection has made him realize that he needed to make significant life changes. Ryan wrote furthermore that he takes full accountability for his harmful behaviour and hopes that the people he has hurt will heal and find a way to forgive him.

Adams expressed that he knows there is no going back for him and he has gotten past the point where he would be apologising just for the sake of being let off the hook. The Wonderwall singer is also aware of the fact that he probably won't get forgiveness from the people he has hurt. In his 'effort to be a better man', Adams has taken up sobriety to be his priority along with his mental health. He believes that being sober and having stable mental health go hand in hand for being a good person.

Mandy Moore was married to Adams from 2009 to 2016. She came forward alleging Ryan of verbal harassment which ended up ruining her confidence. According to Moore, Adams' controlling behaviour essentially blocked her ability to make new connections in the music industry during a pivotal time in her career, as stated by Moore in an interview with a news portal. Though Adams had then disputed this claim made by Moore with the help of his representatives stating that he was only supportive about her career. According to the recent note shared by Ryan Adams, he is still reeling from the ripples of the devastating effects his actions have triggered.

