Nick Jonas And His Brothers' Medley Performances On Their Popular Tracks; Watch

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas better known together as the Jonas Brothers made a come back after a hiatus of six years as a group in the year 2019. They performed as a group for the first time after comeback at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The trio managed to mesmerize the audience during their last tour. Here is a throwback to the Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas amusing the audience in a video.

Also Read | Nick Jonas' Stylish Ensembles In His Music Videos Serve As Outfit Inspiration For Fans

The Jonas Brothers’ comeback after a long hiatus

The video starts off by Nick Jonas singing his single hit Jealous. He is starting off at the centre stage of the performing arena. Brother Joe joins Nick on the stage and starts singing Cake By the Ocean, which is a fun quirky song originally by DNCE. Joe is continuing to sing and the leave for the main stage followed by an army of dancers. The audience looks mesmerised throughout the video. While the two are set to be joined by Kevin, Nick quickly steals a kiss from Priyanka Chopra, his wife and actor. She is swaying to the tunes of the song along with actor Sophie Turner (now-wife of Joe) and Danielle Jonas ( wife of Kevin Jonas) who are a part of the audience. The last song was their comeback song Sucker joined by Kevin. The three continued to perform in stage.

Also Read | Nick Jonas Starrers That Do Not Feature 'The Jonas Brothers'

Watch the video of the Jonas Brother medley

In the audience were Halsey, Brendon Urie, and other singers who are cheering on for the Jonas Brothers. The audiences all hailed the performance. When the camera pans at the audience, the cheering gets louder for the three brothers on stage in the video. The three ended their performance with their signature pose. The Jonas Brothers’ return was a much-awaited one. The Billboard Awards’ performance was the group’s first post-hiatus stint.

Since the performance, the trio has travelled across the globe for their concert tour Happiness Begins. According to reports, most of the shows of the group were sold-out shows. Nick Jonas was also seen in the latest version of Jumanji franchise.

Also Read | The Jonas Brothers To Host An Interactive Digital Tour; Schedule Of The Concert Released

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Has Featured In These Songs By Nick Jonas And The Jonas Brothers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.