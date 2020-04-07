Ryan Gosling Left Ana De Armas Shaking During Blade Runner 2049 Audition; Here's Why

Ana De Armas has made it to headlines for dating former Batman actor Ben Affleck. The No Time To Die actor met Ben Affleck on the sets of the film Deep Water and fell in love with him. In a recent interview with a magazine, Ana De Armas talked about her experience of auditioning with Ryan Gosling. She revealed that she is was shaken by the performance Ryan gave in the audition of Blade Runner 2049. Here is what Ana De Armas had to say about Ryan Gosling.

How Ryan Gosling impacted Ana De Armas in the audition of Blade Runner 2049

While speaking to the magazine, Ana De Armas revealed that she was auditioning for Blade Runner 2049 and she was put in the same room as Ryan Gosling. She expressed that she was auditioning with him for the third time, and she was nervous as she knew he was going to be in the room. She added she was shaking badly out of nerves. She also added that the chemistry was good as they read their lines. Ana also wished that she had the tape of that meeting.

After Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas also talked about her experience of working with the Matrix star Keanu Reeves. She expressed that she is close to Keanu Reeves now. Ana also revealed that she had a great time working with Reeves and they also grew close as friends. She also revealed that they shot the film Knock Knock in only 28 days, which was mostly at night. She added that it was very challenging yet she had a great time. Ana De Armas also added that she couldn't imagine anyone else playing the role in that film.



