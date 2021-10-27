Ryan Gosling To Collaborate With ‘Blue Valentine’ Director For Universal's 'Wolfman'

Ryan Gosling will be joining hands with director Derek Cianfrance yet again for Universal Pictures' latest monster flick Wolfman. The duo has previously worked together in the hit 2010 romantic drama Blue Valentine, which went on to bag an Oscar nomination, as well as the 2012 crime drama The Place Beyond the Pines. Cianfrance was taken onboard the project after The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell opted out of it citing scheduling conflicts.

As per Variety reports, the film is expected to present a modern rendition of the tale where a man transforms into a werewolf after being bitten. Talking about the project, the director iterated his love for the Horror movie genre. He further expressed excitement on the 'dream come true' experience to work with Ryan Gosling. Derek stated that he's 'thrilled and inspired' to revive the monster in their collective unconscious.

Ryan Gosling to star in monster flick Wolfman

After Universal’s The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise crashed at the Box office, the studio has embarked upon curating standalone features based on the catalogue of classic monsters. Its recently released The Invisible Man garnered both critical and commercial success, grossing a whopping $143 million worldwide after being made on a $7 million budget. Apart from the Elisabeth Moss starrer, other films like Renfield, starring Nicholas Hoult as a henchman as well as the Elizabeth Banks Invisible Woman are also in works.

It has almost been 8 decades since Wolfman's first adaptation on the big screen. Its first appearance in 1941 starring Lon Chaney was followed by the studio's 2010 remake, which starred Benicio del Toro as the victim of the werewolf. However, it was heavily critiqued by the majority and proved to be a flop at the box office. The recent flick is also being bankrolled by Gosling along with Jason Blum and Ken Kao.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Gosling will be helming the role of Ken in Margot Robbie's Barbie movie. As per a report by Deadline, Ryan Gosling is in the final round of negotiations to play the iconic Mattel character of Ken in the upcoming Warner Bros' film centred on the plastic doll line.

(IMAGE: AP/ INSTAGRAM/ @DEREK CIANFRANCE)