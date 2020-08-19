Here's How Ryan Gosling Got His 'Old Fashioned' Right In The Film 'Crazy, Stupid, Love'

Released in 2011, the movie Crazy, Stupid, Love tells the story of a middle-aged husband, Cal (Steve Carell), who turns to Jacob (Ryan Gosling), a 30-something ladies' guy, for help hitting girls in bars after his wife, Emily (Julianne Moore), asks for a divorce. In the film, the actor essays the role of a slick womanizer and Emma his latest focus. However, what fans and movie buffs noticed was Ryan Gosling acing the way he makes his drink. There was also a scene where Gosling makes an old fashioned and that made many eyes pop.

During a recent interview with Esquire, Eric Alperin, co-owner of The Varnish in downtown Los Angeles, spoke about how she taught Gosling to make the Old Fashioned and how he was one of his early patrons. Eric said that Gosling lived downtown and he had a loft there. He added that he and his community would come in for drinks at the Varnish and that’s how they got to know each other.

Eric revealed that one night, Gosling asked Eric to teach him to make a couple of cocktails. He added that Ryan was doing research for a man-about-town role he had taken on and Eric soon told him to make classics because a man’s drink is an Old-Fashioned.

He further revealed that he had taken Ryan to shop for supplies at Bar Keeper, a cocktail gear boutique in Silver Lake. So Gosling trained with bartenders at The Varnish and practised his craft at the bar as well as at home. Alperin said he instantly got it, and he just tried to make it second nature, to get it into his body because he did it a million times over.

About the film

