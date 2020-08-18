Keanu Reeves Assures 'The Matrix 4' Not 'impacted Or Interrupted' Due To Shooting Delay

Keanu Reeves has recently returned to filming the much-awaited The Matrix 4. Like several other projects, the movie was on a hiatus due to coronavirus and has now resumed shooting in Berlin, Germany, following safety guidelines. Reeves said that the huge delay has “not really” impacted the filmmaking.

Also Read | Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris Return To Shoot The Matrix 4 In Berlin

Keanu Reeves says 'The Matrix 4' is not impacted due to the delay

In a recent conversation with AP Entertainment, while promoting Bill and Ted 3, Keanu Reeves talked about resuming The Matrix 4 shooting. He said that it is great and it is an honour to be working. The actor mentioned that he is in Berlin, on the film’s set. Reeves stated that there are some “really thoughtful” and “effective protocols” that the team is following while shooting. The Flying star noted that the “rhythm of filmmaking” has not been “really impacted or interrupted,” as they return on set after a long hiatus.

As Keanu Reeves assured that The Matrix 4 will not be affected due to the shutdown, he also added that the cast and crew are all working together to put up a show amid the pandemic. He said that he thinks everyone loves the project. The actor stated that if anyone ever gets into any kind of situation that needs to be figured out or ‘How do we do this?’ question rises, then the show-business people are “the best” to resolve it. He mentioned that they are “scrappy,” and knows how to get things done. Reeves added that they are inventive, they think on their feet, which is a kind of “kindred spirit” coming together. The Knock Knock star noted that it goes back to the of ‘Let’s put on the show! We have got some props, we have got some things, we are going to run it!’ spirit, which is “definitely alive and well” on The Matrix 4 sets.

Also Read | 'Godzilla Vs. Kong' Moves To 2021 While 'The Matrix 4' Release Pushed Nearly By A Year

"We're scrappy!" Keanu Reeves returned to playing Neo this summer on the Berlin set of "The Matrix 4." He says producers have "thoughtful, effective protocols in place" to keep cast and crew safe. Reeves spoke while promoting @BillandTed3. pic.twitter.com/RtTsLOsyGP — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) August 16, 2020

Also Read | Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss Hail 'The Matrix 4' Script, Calls It 'beautiful'

About 'The Matrix 4'

The Matrix 4 is an upcoming science-fiction film. It is the fourth instalment in The Matrix franchise. The movie is co-written and helmed by Lana Wachowski, who had co-directed the previous three films with her sister Lilly Wachowski. The Matrix 4 casts Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jade Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson as they will reportedly reprise their role as Neo / Thomas Anderson, Trinity, Niobe and The Merovingian.

The new cast reportedly includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman in undisclosed characters. The film was initially scheduled to release on May 21, 2021, but has been delayed. The Matrix 4 is currently eyeing to hit the theatres on April 1, 2022.

Also Read | 'The Matrix' Sequels Were 'sort Of Torture' Because Of Kubrick, Reveals Cinematographer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.